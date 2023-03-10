Pakistan men flop in BD Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan flopped in the men’s team and individual events of the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka on Thursday.

In the two-day team event, Pakistan finished joint 10th place among 12 teams, only ahead of 12th place Indonesia, whose team was disqualified from the event.

The Pakistani team comprising Ralfe-e-Aslam Raja and Abdul Moez was unable to cope with the challenge posed by Dhaka’s KGC finishing even behind lowly Bhutan. Nepal won the team title.

However, there was some good news in the individual event in which Raja managed to make the cut with scores of 77 and 84. However, Abdul Moez failed to make the cut after carding 90 and 83 in the first two rounds. Pakistan have had a great track record in the Bangladesh Amateur with players like Ali Hai and Ahmed Baig winning the individual crown.

PGF has sent a four-member golf team to compete in the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship scheduled to be held from March 8 to 11.

The girls representing the country at this international golf event are Suneya Osama and Abiha Hanim.