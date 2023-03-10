Paper rights

The fundamental rights that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees to its citizens, are nowhere to be found except on paper. Even the status of our democracy is vague. While this state of affairs has an adverse impact on us all, women, children and minorities tend to suffer the most from our failure to enforce fundamental rights.
The government and the courts must do more to ensure that rights violations are punished according to the law.
Syed Mushahid Hussain
Hyderabad
