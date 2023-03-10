Before it’s too late

During the previous year’s torrential rains, the road leading from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan was badly damaged at certain points. Big cracks have appeared on the road sides below which a narrow but deep river is flowing. These crevices are so dangerous that if the tyre of a bus mistakenly touches the affected parts of the roads, there would be many human casualties. Landslides have occurred at certain places and debris from the mountains is strewn across the main road, making it very difficult for vehicles to pass.

Hundreds of vehicles are passing through this important route connecting Balochistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab every day. The National Highways Authority and the district administration are fully aware of these accident-prone conditions but they have turned a blind eye to the damaged state of the road. Their eyes will open the day there is an accident that kills dozens of people.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob