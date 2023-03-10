Before it’s too late

During the previous year’s torrential rains, the road leading from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan was badly damaged at certain points. Big cracks have appeared on the road sides below which a narrow but deep river is flowing. These crevices are so dangerous that if the tyre of a bus mistakenly touches the affected parts of the roads, there would be many human casualties. Landslides have occurred at certain places and debris from the mountains is strewn across the main road, making it very difficult for vehicles to pass.
Hundreds of vehicles are passing through this important route connecting Balochistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab every day. The National Highways Authority and the district administration are fully aware of these accident-prone conditions but they have turned a blind eye to the damaged state of the road. Their eyes will open the day there is an accident that kills dozens of people.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
The fundamental rights that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees to its citizens, are nowhere to be found except on...
Our education system has long been plagued by various challenges that have hindered its effectiveness. One of the most...
Pakistani women are gradually taking control of their lives and also financially contributing to their households. The...
Plastic is a material that has become ubiquitous in modern life due to its low cost, durability, and versatility....
This letter refers to the article ‘Adding $80 billion to the GDP’ by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer wisely explained...
Pakistan is suffering through the worst economic crisis in recent memory. But, the PML-N and Finance Minister Ishaq...