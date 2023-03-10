Phasing out plastic

Plastic is a material that has become ubiquitous in modern life due to its low cost, durability, and versatility. However, plastic waste has become a major environmental issue, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan, where the lack of proper waste management and recycling infrastructure has resulted in the accumulation of plastic waste in the environment. Plastic pollution not only affects the environment but also human health, as plastic waste can release harmful chemicals into the soil and water, which can then enter the food chain. Furthermore, the plastic waste often clogs drains and waterways, leading to flooding during the monsoon season.
The development of efficient waste management systems is critical to reducing plastic waste. Municipal authorities should invest in waste collection infrastructure, including recycling facilities and proper disposal mechanisms. Innovative solutions like waste-to-energy plants can also help reduce plastic waste by converting it into energy. In the long-run, the development and use of biodegradable alternatives to plastic will be crucial no matter how good our disposal and recycling systems get.
Fayyaz Salih Hussain
Jamshoro
