Ignoring women

This letter refers to the article ‘Adding $80 billion to the GDP’ (March 7, 2023) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer wisely explained how improved female labour force participation could help Pakistan increase its GDP. Unluckily, in Pakistan, female labour force participation is not given the attention it deserves.

Our economic policymakers always fail to understand the importance of women in not only economic growth but also in all other walks of life and this has played a key role in the dire straits we find ourselves in today.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran