Past saving?

Pakistan is suffering through the worst economic crisis in recent memory. But, the PML-N and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are continuously downplaying the chances of default. The state of the economy says otherwise. We still remember Dar’s claim from before he was appointed as finance minister that he knows how to deal with the IMF and would get favourable funding as soon as he gets the ministry. His claims could not be further from what has actually transpired. Now we are in a situation where even an IMF package may not be sufficient to rescue us from further decline.
Zafarullah Rind
Sanghar
