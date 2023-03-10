CITY PULSE

The March
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an exhibition by Changez Basir featuring images by Maazin Kamal. Titled ‘The March’, the show will run at District 19 until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Short Story
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahid Rassam. Titled ‘The Short Story’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Women’s Day Special
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fauzia Khan, Shamsa Khalil Hasan and Noori Berdi. Titled ‘Women’s Day Special’, the show will run at the gallery until March 13. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
