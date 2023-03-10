Odho reviews security steps

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho paid surprise visits to different areas of the city on Thursday and reviewed the security situation.
The additional inspector general visited different installations and police stations and reviewed the security arrangements made by the police. He reached the Shah Faisal Colony police station, where he reviewed the security of the police station and sought details of the staff deployed on duty. The SHO and SIO gave a briefing to him. The police chief told the SHO and SIO not to show any negligence in the prevention of street crime and drug smuggling.
