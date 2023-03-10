Burnes Road opens to traffic as food street ends

On the directions of the Sindh High Court (SHC), Burnes Road was reopened for vehicular traffic on Thursday.

Earlier, Burnes Road would close by 6pm for vehicular traffic and would turn into a pedestrian food street. Even the residents of the area were not allowed to ply their vehicles on the road. Irate residents filed a petition against the Sindh government, challenging the closure of Burnes Road by 6pm every day.

The SHC on February 26 directed the local administration to end the food street, which was set up in the evening on a portion of Burnes Road. The court directed that the major thoroughfare of the Saddar area be opened to traffic.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, remarked that fundamental rights of people could not be compromised in the name of a foot street. The assistant commissioner of Arambagh was directed to remove all kinds of hurdles and encroachments for the area. The entry gates installed at both ends of the road were also removed on Thursday.

The bench had set aside a notification issued by the district administration of South for setting up the food street and had directed the authorities concerned to open Burnes Road and allied streets within two days.