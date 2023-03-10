Head constable martyred in SITE Area shootout laid to rest

The funeral prayers of Head Constable Muhammad Rameez who was martyred during a shootout with unidentified suspects in the SITE Area were offered at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Thursday.

Karachi Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho, zonal DIGs, district SSPs, other senior officers, Sindh Rangers officers and the martyr’s family were present at the funeral. Odho expressed solidarity and sympathy with the martyr’s family, and paid tribute to the head constable’s services for the police department. The special police force saluted the martyr and laid floral wreaths on his coffin.

Odho ordered the best medical care for Police Constable Sher Afzal who was injured in the shootout, and also ordered providing the prevailing privileges of the Sindh police for the martyr’s family, saying that the necessary legal documents should be prepared soon.

Rameez had been martyred and Afzal wounded by the firing of motorcyclists in the SITE Area late on Wednesday night. Police said the father and two brothers of the martyred were also part of the law enforcement department.

Police believe the two policemen were victims of terrorism, saying that terrorists might be targeting the Karachi police again. Motorbike patrol officers Rameez and Afzal were shot near Habib Bank Chowrangi.

“My three sons were part of the police force. One of them sacrificed his life for his country,” said the martyr’s father, retired police inspector Fateh Sher. Rameez had joined the police department in 2010, and got married five years ago.

Police found seven 9mm bullet shells from the crime scene and sent them for forensic examination. They are also trying to get the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas.