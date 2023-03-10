Chinese firm sealed in Malir for violating security protocols

The Malir district police sealed a firm owned by Chinese nationals, Shanghai Northern Fish Mail Project, on Thursday for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued under the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act, 2015.
Officials said the Sindh government had issued the SOPs under an act of law due to security threats and terrorism incidents involving attacks on foreign nationals. As part of the act, the police conducted surveys to review security measures and directed foreign nationals and their firms to follow the SOPs and upgrade their installations.
The local police were also told to monitor companies where foreigners were working and to seal firms found in violation of the SOPs. The spokesperson for the District Malir police said the project lacked proper security arrangements, including a small boundary wall, security guards, and surveillance equipment, and that the Chinese workers transported themselves unsafely. Despite repeated warnings, the firm failed to implement the SOPs, leading to its sealing. The owners of the firm have been directed to complete the necessary security arrangements before the firm could be de-sealed.
