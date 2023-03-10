Mob kills suspected robber in Orangi Town

Residents of an Orangi Town locality took matters into their own hands when they caught and killed a suspected robber on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Sector 12-L when the alleged robber, who is yet to be identified, attempted to break into the house of a citizen named Yusuf. According to police, the robber injured Yusuf by stabbing him with a blade when he tried to resist.

Upon hearing the commotion, residents of the area gathered and caught the robber. They proceeded to torture him before police arrived and took him into custody. The injured suspect was then taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate incident, police arrested two suspects, including an injured robber, after an exchange of fire in the Site Super Highway area. The injured suspect was identified as Zohaib Ali and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Weapons and a stolen motorcycle were seized from their possession.