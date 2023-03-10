ECP put on notice on petition seeking LG by-polls

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others on a petition filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against delay in holding of by-elections for the offices of chairman and vice chairman in 11 union committees (UCs) of Karachi where the polls could not be held due to demise of candidates.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman submitted in the petition that the Sindh government despite a lapse of 50 days did not conduct elections for the offices of chairman and vice chairman of the 11 UCs.

The petitioner’s counsel, Usman Farooq, submitted that the petitioner had also appeared before the ECP and requested for announcement of the schedule of by-polls for those offices but no announcement had so far been made.

He submitted that elections on vacant seats of local bodies in Karachi were being delayed and election schedule was not being announced which was creating doubts in the minds of Karachi citizens that ECP was delaying these elections to give favour to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He submitted that the residents of those 11 UCs were being deprived of their right to elect their local government representatives. He argued that not holding the elections in those UCs without any reason was illegal and a violation of the Constitution and the ECP was bound to conduct the by-elections within stipulated timeframe.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the SHC issued notices to the ECP and others calling their comments within 10 days.