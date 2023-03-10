OGDCL wins philanthropy award

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has bagged corporate philanthropy award by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) for “being the largest corporate donor in terms of volume in Pakistan”, a statement said on Thursday.
Zia Salahuddin, executive director (Services) at OGDCL received the award from chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed.
The ceremony was attended by business leaders, civil society officials, bilateral donors, non-governmental organisations, and media.
Over the years, OGDCL’s corporate social responsibility portfolio has increased to support long-term, sustainable projects in education, healthcare, water, infrastructure, skill development, livelihood generation and sports for deserving communities residing in and around Company’s operational areas as well as large urban areas.
KARACHI: SICPA Pakistan has been recognised for ‘Best Practices in CSR’ in the 15th NFEH Award 2023, a statement...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Thursday.According to All Sindh Saraf...
NEW YORK: Emerging markets are facing their demons as traders mull whether U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates will...
LAHORE: The industrial sector would operate at truncated capacity as the state lacks foreign exchange needed by this...
ISLAMABAD: Zindigi has signed a memorandum of understanding with Prince’s Trust International and Pakistan Alliance...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran will hold parleys in next two weeks’ time in Tehran to negotiate a tariff for...