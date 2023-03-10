Gold gains Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Thursday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs197,700 per tola.
Additionally, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs343 to Rs169,496.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $23 to $1,819 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,120 per tola, with the 10-gram silver rate coming down by Rs17.15 to Rs1,817.55.
KARACHI: SICPA Pakistan has been recognised for ‘Best Practices in CSR’ in the 15th NFEH Award 2023, a statement...
KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has bagged corporate philanthropy award by Pakistan Centre for...
NEW YORK: Emerging markets are facing their demons as traders mull whether U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates will...
LAHORE: The industrial sector would operate at truncated capacity as the state lacks foreign exchange needed by this...
ISLAMABAD: Zindigi has signed a memorandum of understanding with Prince’s Trust International and Pakistan Alliance...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran will hold parleys in next two weeks’ time in Tehran to negotiate a tariff for...