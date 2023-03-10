Gold gains Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Thursday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs197,700 per tola.

Additionally, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs343 to Rs169,496.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $23 to $1,819 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,120 per tola, with the 10-gram silver rate coming down by Rs17.15 to Rs1,817.55.