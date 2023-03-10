Stocks close higher on Dar’s assurance on IMF deal

Stocks closed in green on Thursday with a positive sentiment among investors after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gave a fresh assurance about a staff-level-agreement with the IMF in next few days.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 226.61 points or 0.55 percent to 41,585.54 points against 41,358.93 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,647.63 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,358.93 points.

“Stocks closed bullish on FM assurance on Pakistan very close to signing SLA (staff level agreement) with IMF and committed to complete IMF programme,” analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

He added that reports of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) inflows up by 13.6 percent month-on-month in Feb’23 to $125 million, and a surge in foreign exchange reserves to $4.3 billion had played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

KSE-30 index also increased by 72.84 points or 0.47 percent to 15,662.84 points compared with 15,590 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 67 million shares to 229.088 million shares from 162.884 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.431 billion from Rs6.333 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.367 trillion from Rs6.345 trillion. Out of 324 companies active in the session, 205 closed in green, 100 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the positivity in the market could also be attributed to a smooth transition of yesterday's T-bills Auction, where Rs1.6 trillion got rolled over below 21 percent amid anticipation of an interest rate hike in the upcoming Monetary Policy Meeting.

“In addition to this, the likelihood of IMF Staff Level Agreement (SLA) next week as stated by Finance Minister supported buying momentum in the market,” he said. “Further, a consistent decline in international coal prices put cement sector onto investors’ radar. Resultantly, across-the-board buying witnessed in the sector.”

During the day, power, cement, tech, fertilizer and E&P sectors contributed positively to the index where HUBC, CHCC, TRG, EFERT & OGDC added 121 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSEL, PAKT and DAWH witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 103 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Atlas Honda Ltd, which rose by Rs19.59 to Rs280.79 per share, followed by Thal Ind. Corp., which increased by Rs19.34 to Rs288.90 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Pak Services, which fell by Rs152.09 to Rs1,875.88 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs43.57 to Rs675.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another affirmative day was witnessed at the PSX. The benchmark KSE-100 traded in the positive zone throughout the trading session as the investors remained optimistic about the SLA between the government and IMF for the 9th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility.

It reported that the investors’ participation remained active through the session maintaining the bullish momentum all day. Volumes across the board remained healthy while the cement sector stayed in the spotlight.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+88.7 points), power generation & distribution (+49.2 points), E&P’s (+44.3 points), fertilizer (+26.1 points), and commercial banks (+22.4pts).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 26.617 million shares which increased by 4 paisas to Rs1.31 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 17.051 million shares, which rose by 80 paisas to Rs7.64 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Maple Leaf, Silk Bank Ltd, Hascol Petrol, Fauji Cement, Pak Int. Bulk, Cnergyico PK, Hub Power Co and D.G.K Cement.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 54.352 million shares from 33.678 million shares.