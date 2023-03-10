PSO’s inter-corporate debt soars to Rs1.024 trillion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil’s inter-corporate debt has increased to Rs1,024 billion with receivables at Rs762.653 billion and payables at Rs261.155 billion as of March 8, data available with The News showed on Thursday.

“The non-availability of Rs210.5 billion may lead to the PSO’s default which

why the Petroleum Division has

asked the finance division to provide Rs39 billion against the use of RLNG in fertiliser and the domestic sector with a view to keeping PSO afloat,” a senior official of the Energy Minister told The News.

As per the data, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has so far emerged as the biggest defaulter. The SNGPL owes PSO Rs492.102 billion as of March 8, 2023.

The power sector continues to haunt the state-owned oil marketing company as it is required to pay Rs178 billion.

is followed by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the government of Pakistan, which owe PSO Rs92.5 billion.

The most crucial payment of Rs124.666 billion in the head of LPS (late payment surcharge) is also part of the total receivables that have soared to Rs762.653 billion.

The huge amount of Rs124.666 billion has been accumulated in the shape of LPS just because of the sluggishness and inefficiency of the entities that include SNGPL, the power sector (NTDC/CPPA, Hubco, and Kapco), and PIA.

The data showed that the PSO requires Rs210.5 billion just to offload payment with regard to liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar and diesel from Kuwait Petroleum Company (KPC).

Out of the total payables, the PSO is to pay Rs210.500 billion to offload its liabilities against the import of LNG and diesel and Rs50.655 billion against petroleum, oil and lubricant products it purchased from the local refineries.

Details show that the PSO is required to pay Rs24.765 billion to the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO), Rs8.501 billion to Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), Rs3.469 billion to National Refinery Limited (NRL), Rs9.049 billion to Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), Rs4.108 billion to BYCO and Rs763 million to ENAR.