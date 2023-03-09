Japan provides grant assistance to five NGO uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Japan has provided grant assistance of up to $295,430 (equivalent to around Rs76.4m) to five NGO development projects in Pakistan.

The grant contracts were signed between ITO Takeshi, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan, and representatives of the five NGOs at the Embassy of Japan on Tuesday. The five NGOs, including Rural Aid Pakistan, Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society, Hana Development Council, Saibaan Development Organization, and Dir Area Development Organization, will implement the projects. Rural Aid Pakistan will receive a USD 65,617 grant (equivalent to around PKR 17 million) to install solar power irrigation systems in four agricultural villages in District Narowal, Punjab. This project will improve agricultural infrastructure in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable way, and then contribute to boosting farmers’ income with the efficient increase in food crops. Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society will receive a USD 51,907 grant (equivalent to around PKR 13.4 million) to construct check dams and protection walls for disaster prevention and an incinerator for the hygienic environment in District Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This project will enhance security when natural disasters such as sediment flow caused by heavy rain occur, and also help environment preservation by introducing proper disposal of waste. Hana Development Council will receive a USD 49,489 grant (equivalent to around PKR 12.8 million) to install electricity facilities in seven villages in District Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. This project will make electricity available for the villagers and improve their living standards by enabling them, for example, to turn on a light at night and use home electrical appliances and farm equipment. Saibaan Development Organization will receive a USD 56,418 grant (equivalent to around PKR 14.6 million) to pave one kilometre of link road in District Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will offer local people to improve transportation infrastructure and make it easier and safer for children to go to school as well as improve access to medical facilities and cities. Dir Area Development Organization will receive a USD 71,999 grant (equivalent to around PKR 18.6 million) to construct a micro hydropower station in District Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This project will supply reliable, low-cost, and environmentally-friendly electricity to local people. Its availability will allow them to turn on a light at night and encourage them to use heating appliances in winter instead of bonfires.