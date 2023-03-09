Kickback cases: Dasti doesn’t appear, Usman Dar records statement in ACE

LAHORE: Former advisor to the Punjab Government Abdul Hai Dasti did not appear before the investigating officer despite being summoned by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Headquarters, Lahore. However, the Anti-Corruption decided to issue another summon notice to Abdul Hai Dasti.

As per details, a few days ago, Anti-Corruption Punjab raided the house of Abdul Hai Dasti and seized more than Rs 15 crore. Hai allegedly hid the money obtained in bribes and kickbacks at home.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Usman Dar recorded his statement to the investigating officer Wednesday in a case filed in Sialkot on charges of taking bribes in contracts for public health and local government schemes.

Usman Dar has been accused of awarding contracts to the favourites. Usman Dar sought time till March 8 to submit his reply. In this case, Public Health Engineering SDO Jahangir Butt has already been arrested. According to Jahangir Butt’s statement, five lakh rupees were taken from him and his transfer was stopped and a contractor killed Aamir Dar’s daughter.

A spokesman for Anti-Corruption Punjab said that a case has already been registered against SDO Jahangir Butt and in the same case while PTI leader Usman Dar and his brothers are under probe.