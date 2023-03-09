‘Preparation of vaccine against lumpy skin disease in final stages in Sindh’

Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi has announced that the preparation of a vaccine to prevent the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle is in the final stages in the province.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, he said once the vaccination production was completed, Pakistan would become the sixth country in the world to produce the vaccine indigenously.

The development of a vaccine to prevent the disease was, therefore, a significant achievement for the Sindh livestock department, he addd.

The minister also informed the journalists that work had started to treat dog- and snake-bite cases in the province. The department had already vaccinated over 30 million animals to protect them from various viral diseases during last year’s flood emergency. Additionally, the department met the target of vaccinating vulnerable cattle in the province within three months to protect them from the lumpy skin disease. Despite these efforts, cases of the contagious disease of the cattle were still being reported from other parts of the country.

In addition, 26,500 underprivileged families in Sindh each received five goats and ten chickens to help them fulfil their nutritional needs. With 11 centres established for livestock breeding in Sindh, the department aimed to further improve the livestock population and milk production in the province.

Furthermore, 100 veterinary hospitals were providing free animal treatment services in the province, and 1,200 staffers had received special training in artificial insemination to promote quality breeds of livestock in Sindh. The Livestock Department has set a target of covering 300,000 animals with veterinary care services.

As a result of these efforts, livestock population and milk production in Sindh had increased by 50 per cent, claimed the minister.