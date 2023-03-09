Fawad slams ban on coverage of ‘police brutality’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday imposed a ban on coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies, days after the authority banned the broadcast of live or recorded speeches of the party Chairman Imran Khan.

The Pemra issued a notification on Wednesday, imposing a ban on the coverage of PTI election rallies on all satellite TV channels with an immediate effect.

Following the issuance of the Pemra notification, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter handle and wrote that “Media has been banned from covering police brutality on protesters as Punjab is under East India Company and Mohsin Naqvi is the new Gen Dyer of Punjab.”