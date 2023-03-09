Failure to pay Rs14bn: CDA takes control of One Constitution Avenue

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday ordered immediate evacuation of the high-rise twin towers -- One Constitution Avenue -- on the Constitution Highway in the federal capital after which the Capital Development Authority (CDA) took control of the building.

The PAC, in a meeting, ordered the CDA to get the One Constitution Avenue vacated following the cancellation of land lease after the owners failed to pay more than Rs14 billion.

The committee also directed to put the names of the building owners on the Exit Control List (ECL) and asked the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze their bank accounts.

The list of owners of flats in the One Constitution Avenue was presented in the meeting.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the CDA chairman whether the Supreme Court could change the plan of the building.

“Did the chief justice of that time have the authority to say the project would be regularised upon deposit of Rs18 billion,” he questioned.

The CDA Member State said that the lease of One Constitution Avenue was canceled in 2016 for non-payment but was later reinstated on the orders of the Supreme Court. He told the committee that the lease of One Constitution Avenue was again canceled on non-payment on Tuesday and an administrator was deputed there.

He said that the CDA had to recover more than Rs14 billion from the owners of One Constitution Avenue.

The PAC chairman, besides directing for taking over the possession of the building today (Wednesday), also asked for checking tax returns and money trail of the owners.

The committee ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reopen the case of land allotment for the building.

Later, the CDA took over control of One Constitution Avenue in the presence of the PAC chairman, CDA chairman and board members.

The director estate (commercial) has been appointed as administrator of the building.

The CDA documents show that the owners had paid only Rs2.916 billion during the year 2021 out of Rs17.50 billion as per the re-adjusted plan given by the PAC and on Supreme Court’s directives of 09-01-2019.

Meanwhile, taking notice of broadcast of statements against the institutions, the PAC summoned the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman and information and broadcasting secretary.

Noor Alam said the statements against institutions were being aired and wondered what action had been taken against the persons and channels broadcasting such statements. “No country in the world broadcasts statements on TV channels against its national interest,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, during examination of audit paras of Culture and National Heritage for the financial year 2021-22, the audit officials pointed out irregularities of Rs28.4 million in civil works in the Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore and said that administration of the project carried out the construction work itself, and not through the Public Works Department. On the suggestion of the members, the audit objection was disposed of and para was settled.

The audit authorities pointed out the purchase of vehicles in National Academy of Performing Arts, Karachi, despite the ban and said that the academy purchased three vehicles despite the ban by the Ministry of Finance. The management of National Academy of Performing Arts Karachi failed to satisfy the PAC on the purchase of vehicles. The PAC deferred the audit report of Culture Division.