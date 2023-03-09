Seven dead in Syria drone strike on arms factory

BEIRUT: Seven people including several civilians were killed on Wednesday when a drone strike targeted a weapons factory belonging to Iran-backed factions in government-held eastern Syria, a war monitor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strike in Deir Ezzor province, where Iran-backed factions hold sway and where a US-led coalition and Israel have previously carried out attacks.

“Seven people were killed and 15 wounded in a drone strike targeting a weapons factory and a truck loaded with weapons,” both belonging to Iran-backed groups, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.