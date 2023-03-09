Georgians protest ‘foreign agent’ bill after violent clashes

TBILIISI: At least two thousand demonstrators marched through the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, on Wednesday to protest government plans to introduce a “foreign agent” law reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

There is increasing concern that the small Caucasus republic, which aspires to join the EU and Nato, is taking an authoritarian turn and bending to political pressure from the ruling party.

On Tuesday, riot police and protesters clashed after ruling party lawmakers approved the draft law on “foreign agents” in its first reading.

Police said on Wednesday more than 60 demonstrators had been detained and 50 police officers injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, marchers blocked Tbilisi´s main road, chanting “No to the Russian law”. An AFP correspondent put the numbers at between two and three thousand.

One of the banners read “Women against total control,” a nod to International Women´s Day.

“We want Europe! We want the West,” Tamuna Kirkhvadze, a 37-year-old economist who took part in the march, told AFP. “We want a bright future for our children and us.”

The protesters said they wanted the government to drop the bill on “transparency of foreign funding,” which critics say mirrors a law used in Russia to force opposition groups to close.

Georgia´s political opposition and civil society groups urged protesters to gather outside parliament Wednesday evening.

Tom de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, said that both the bill and crackdown represented a serious challenge in the politically turbulent country. “It´s a big moment for Georgia, still a democracy, but definitely a struggling one,” he wrote on social media.