Four dead in latest Egypt train crash

CAIRO: A train crash in Egypt killed four people and injured more than 20, officials said on Wednesday about the latest in a series of deadly accidents blamed on ageing infrastructure and mismanagement.

The train overshot the station and ran into the buffers at the end of the track after passing through a stop signal, in the Nile Delta city of Qalyub north of Cairo, the National Railways Authority said.

“That led to the derailment of the locomotive and the first carriage,” it added in a statement.

Pictures from the scene showed emergency crews overnight using a crane to lift the derailed coach that appeared to be partially crumpled.

Egypt´s health ministry later gave the final toll of four killed and 23 injured, doubling the number of dead that had been announced overnight.