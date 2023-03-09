Four dead in latest Egypt train crash

CAIRO: A train crash in Egypt killed four people and injured more than 20, officials said on Wednesday about the latest in a series of deadly accidents blamed on ageing infrastructure and mismanagement.
The train overshot the station and ran into the buffers at the end of the track after passing through a stop signal, in the Nile Delta city of Qalyub north of Cairo, the National Railways Authority said.
“That led to the derailment of the locomotive and the first carriage,” it added in a statement.
Pictures from the scene showed emergency crews overnight using a crane to lift the derailed coach that appeared to be partially crumpled.
Egypt´s health ministry later gave the final toll of four killed and 23 injured, doubling the number of dead that had been announced overnight.
PARIS: Smoke from monster wildfires in Australia caused a chemical reaction that widened the ozone hole 10 percent,...
CAIRO: Egypt announced on Wednesday it is offering citizenship to foreign investors willing to spend at least $250,000...
BEIRUT: Seven people including several civilians were killed on Wednesday when a drone strike targeted a weapons...
MADRID: Women were taking to the streets from Kabul to Bangkok on Wednesday to mark International Women´s Day and...
PARIS: Sea ice in Antarctica shrank to the smallest area on record in February for the second year in a row,...
WASHINGTON: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “probably” will test a nuclear device again in his drive to build a...
Comments