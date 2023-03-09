Second journalist jailed in Senegal

DAKAR: A Senegalese television journalist has been detained on charges of contempt of court and spreading false news, his lawyer told AFP on Wednesday.

Pape Ndiaye, a commentator for the Wal Fadjri news channel, had recently questioned the independence of the judiciary after the opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was on January 18 referred to a criminal court in a trial over rape accusations.

The journalist, whose lawyer said he was locked up in a jail on Tuesday night pending a possible trial, had said that the majority of the judges of the public prosecutor´s office had decided to dismiss the case against Sonko.