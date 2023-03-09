Upwards of 5,000 migrants in Libyan detention centres: IOM

GENEVA: Around 5,000 migrants are being held in official detention centres in Libya and they represent just the tip of the iceberg, the International Organisation for Migration chief said on Wednesday.

“It remains very unacceptable in terms of the violation of the rights of migrants in the country. We have always made it clear that detention is not a solution,” IOM director general Antonio Vitorino said during a press briefing organised by the United Nations in Geneva.

Under the UN, the IOM collaborates with the refugee agency UNHCR to provide life-saving assistance to migrants in official detention centres.

“But we fear that there are non-official detention centres to which neither agency as any kind of knowledge and access,” Vitorino said.

Libya became a preferred route for tens of thousands of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and South Asia seeking to reach Europe after the fall Moamer Qadhafi´s regime in 2011.