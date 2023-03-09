People suffer as PTI workers block busy road

PESHAWAR: Thousands of people, including patients, school, college and university students as well as those going out of the country or returning home from overseas suffered after being stuck in traffic for many hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists blocked the main busy Bara Road for traffic on Wednesday.

Former MNA and PTI leader from Bara subdivision in Khyber tribal district led the protesting party activists. It was a surprise and rather a question mark for the security authorities as to how protesters in such a large number reached the Peshawar cantonment unchecked and blocked the only road that connects several places of the city.

Also, it is the only road being used by people going in and out of the Bacha Khan International Airport.

The protesters staged a sit-in on the main road in front of the deputy commissioner’s office Khyber House in Peshawar.

Many people were heard complaining about the poor management of the Peshawar district administration and local police, saying thousands of people, including those belonging to other districts, came to the provincial capital for the issue that had nothing to do with Peshawar and its administration.

“The best way is to shift the district administration offices of Khyber tribal district to within the tribal district. It is not for the first time we are suffering, every time the tribesmen come here and block the road when they have to lodge their protest against the government,” Roohul Amin, a resident of the Peshawar Cantt complained.

The protest caused outrage among the residents of several localities as well as patients, students of schools, colleges and universities. Besides them, some of the people from outside districts on their way to the airport also got stuck in the traffic and preferred to walk on foot to the airport.

The police later arrived and diverted the traffic to the other side of the road but still there were long queues of vehicles waiting to reach their destinations.

A group of PTI leaders, led by Iqbal Afridi was latter invited by the deputy commissioner Khyber tribal district, Abdul Nasir Khan to a meeting and heard their grievances.

Official sources, however, told The News that most of their demands were not related to the district administration and that’s why they planned to spend more time on the road instead of meeting with the relevant authorities.

An official of the district administration present in the meeting said on condition of anonymity that their demands included uninterrupted power supply, flour supply, and elections.

“They actually preferred to get media coverage and that’s why they chose Peshawar for their protest, though it caused serious problems to thousands of people,” an official of the district administration said.

After their meeting with the deputy commissioner, the protesters called off their protest and dispersed.