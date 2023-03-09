Protest continues on campus against teacher, security adviser killing

PESHAWAR: Teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the University of Peshawar and Islamia College Peshawar continued their protest on Wednesday against the killing of teacher Bashir Ahmad and security advisor Saqlain Bangash and asked the provincial government to take notice of the situation and accept their demands or else the series of protest would be extended.

At the University of Peshawar, the Joint Action Committee of the teachers and non-teaching staff associations continued their complete strike and avoided performing academic and non-academic activities on campus.

They also staged a protest sit-in outside the PUTA Hall, which was largely attended by the teaching, non-teaching staff and students of the university.

The university administration continued to keep silent over the teachers’ and non-academic staff’s protest.

The student under the aegis of Islami Jamiat Talaba arranged a separate protest and camp at the main entrance of the university.

They called for an immediate end to the class boycott as that was a loss to the students. They also demanded Shuhada package for slain Saqlain Bangash, a judicial inquiry into his killing and an end to private security companies in the university.

Meanwhile, the Teaching staff Association of Islamia College Peshawar staged a protest against the killing of Bashir Ahmad, fellow teacher, at the hands of a security guard.

The protestors set a one-week deadline for the vice-chancellor, security in charge and the registrar to quit.

They also observed a two-hour boycott of duties and threatened to expand the protest if the government failed to accept their demands.