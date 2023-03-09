Declamation contest held at UoH

HARIPUR: To express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, the University of Haripur here on Wednesday organised a declamation and essay contest.

About 35 students took part in the declamation contest while 25 students from different departments of the university presented their essays on the topic to the judges.

According to results of the Urdu declamation contest, Aisha, Atiqur Rehman and Muqadas Nazir clinched first, second and third position, respectively.

In the English declamation contest on the same topic, Noor Khalid, Uroosa Saeed and Fatima got first, second and third positions, respectively.