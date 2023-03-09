Declamation contest held at UoH

HARIPUR: To express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, the University of Haripur here on Wednesday organised a declamation and essay contest.
About 35 students took part in the declamation contest while 25 students from different departments of the university presented their essays on the topic to the judges.
According to results of the Urdu declamation contest, Aisha, Atiqur Rehman and Muqadas Nazir clinched first, second and third position, respectively.
In the English declamation contest on the same topic, Noor Khalid, Uroosa Saeed and Fatima got first, second and third positions, respectively.
MANSEHRA: The trader fraternity on Wednesday denounced the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding and announced to go...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf divisional president in Hazara division, Saleh Mohammad Khan on Wednesday said...
ISLAMABAD: Health is the most essential component of national security and without spending exponentially on the...
PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Ataur Rahman, has said that the chapter of...
PESHAWAR: Thousands of people, including patients, school, college and university students as well as those going out...
PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has unearthed over 250 unlawful appointments in Abdul Wali Khan...
Comments