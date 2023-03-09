Events held across KP to mark Women’s Day

PESHAWAR: Events were oganised across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day.

In the provincial capital, the Directorate of Youth Affairs organised a seminar on International Women’s Day at the Peshawar Press Club.

Speakers at the seminar stressed the need to work for the elimination of the gender disparity and recognition of women’s roles for a peaceful society. They highlighted the importance of the day to ensure the social, economic and political empowerment of women.

The speakers said that everyone in society should challenge misogyny and gender disparity and work for equal rights for women in every aspect of human life.

They said that the achievements of women in all sectors should be celebrated and recongnised. However, they also said that gender disparity still existed across the world and that women were still facing harassment, violence and discrimination.

They said that women were facing discrimination with regard to opportunities to reach management positions. They said that women should be given access to education, healthcare and other basic services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women, with the collaboration of Women’s Empowerment and Political Participation Project (WEPP) Cowater International, government of Canada arranged a function. Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women’s Development, Salma Begum was the chief guest. “The world is moving towards digitisation while technology education and literacy have also become a reality to empower women economically and politically”, she said in her address.

Salma Begum said the federal and provincial governments make laws and policies, but the implementation of these policies is very important. “Only by implementing policies and changing people’s attitudes, men and women could have equal opportunities for development,” she added.

Discussing the importance of technology, she said that it had become necessary to teach technology to women of the present day, which would create many opportunities for women to go ahead.

The special assistant said the Department of Social Welfare was taking steps for the development and empowerment of women. To prevent gender violence, Bolo helpline has been started, to which complaints can be registered by calling directly. Other speakers said that the digital literacy of women is the need of the hour.

R H Bukhari, Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqar Niswan Commission, Shabina Gulzar, Team Leader of Cowater International, Gender Advisor Zuhra Luqman, and Fahad Khan of KPIT Board DSP Traffic Aneela Naz, Amna Durrani, Mahwesh Ayub, Nausheen Shafiq and Osama Khalji participated in the panel discussion. E-governance, women’s online business, issuance of driving license, complaints, online FIR and various suggestions for solving women’s problems and women’s development were debated.

The UN Women, KP Ombudsperson and EVAW (Elimination of Violence Against Women) Alliance organized a joint event at the Nishtar Hall to promote digital gender equality in KP. Caretaker Law Minister Ms Irshad Qaisar was the chief guest at the event that brought together women leaders, government officials, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing women and to share ideas and best practices for advancing digital gender equality. The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is “ DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality Program “.

The chief guest said by working together and choosing to challenge gender inequality in the digital world, we can build a more just and equitable society for all. She said a persistent gender gap still is the biggest challenge to women’s access to the digital world and technology.

The event featured panel discussions, speeches and presentations by KP Police, Ombudsperson’s office and Social Welfare Department on existing digital models and provided an opportunity for participants to network and collaborate on initiatives aimed at advancing digital gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Programmes were arranged as well in other districts of the province to mark the day.

HARIPUR: Different programmes held across the district and the speakers emphasised on a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education. The main programme was jointly organized by University of Haripur, District Social Welfare and Education Department, and a couple of local NGOs where students of different departments of the university, faculty members, women with disabilities and social activists were in attendance.

Speakers stressed the need for an increased level of awareness of women and girls about their rights and civic engagement as the advancements in digital technology offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges.

The speakers also highlighted the problems the women with various forms of disabilities were facing and urged the government institutions and participants to contribute their energies for adjusting the physically challenged women in the society as equal citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights, Muhammad Abid, District Officer Social Welfare and Community Development Sana Iqbal who was also suffering from the eyesight disability, Vice Chancellor of UoH, Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman were prominent among those who spoke to the audience on this occasion.