US scholarships for flood-affected students

Islamabad: The US government has announced 500 new scholarships to Pakistani university students from flood-affected districts to help them complete education.

The announcement was made by U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome in an International Women’s Day celebrating the achievements of female scholars on the Higher Education Commission premises here.

Other participants included Federal Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Higher Education Commission Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail, USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman, university vice chancellors, students, and alumni. The United States, through USAID, has supported scholarships for meritorious yet financially disadvantaged students to pursue higher education at top Pakistani universities.

In partnership with the Higher Education Commission, the U.S. government has awarded over 6,000 scholarships through the Merit and Needs Based Scholarship Program. Sixty percent of those scholarships have been awarded to women as part of the U.S. government’s support for women’s higher education.