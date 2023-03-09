AIOU top priority to educate women living in remote areas

Islamabad : Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU has become the first priority for women living in remote areas of the country, especially girls who have given up on education due to social and economic constraints.

Sharing his views during a discussion with journalists, the VC AIOU further informed that out of 1.2 million registered students at this national university, more than 51% are female students. Dr. Nasir said that AIOU is playing an exemplary role in increasing the literacy rate of the country, for this purpose, the university provides free matriculation education in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and merged districts (ex-FATA).

He said that the university also provides free education to disabled persons, transgenders, and jail inmates, as education is the basic right of everyone.

AIOU also provides scholarships and fee concessions to poor and deserving students across the country who cannot continue their education due to financial constraints, he added.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood further said that the entire system of AIOU has been digitised. Books of matriculation, FA, and BA are being dispatched as per the previous procedure, while the books of all other programs are available on our website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, in response to a question, said that students of areas where internet facilities are not available can avail the free internet facility at the nearest regional offices of the university to upload assignments, attend workshops, and online classes.

Answering another question, Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that to maintain the quality of teaching and learning, teachers from all the universities across the country are registered with us as part-time tutors.

He said there is a monitoring system in the quality enhancement cell and not a single fake degree of AIOU has been reported to date, which indicates the efficiency of monitoring system of this university.