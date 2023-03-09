Successful career women honoured

Islamabad : International Women’s Day was marked at a networking breakfast hosted by the Serena Hotels to honour, appreciate, and laud women, who have excelled in their respective careers.

According to the organisers, the invitees included members of the diplomatic community, representatives of international agencies, the corporate sector, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Serena associates, and other women who have been striving to change behaviours for the betterment of women. They said those women were focused on paving the way for young and talented women in exploring their potential for career development and economic independence.

The meet and greet started in the foyer where the women had an immersive experience of arts and crafts on display, along with an auditory delight of soulful melodies where a beautiful cake was cut towards the end of the ceremony, re-iterating the celebration of Women’s Day. The organisers said the Serena Hotels had been celebrating International Women’s Day for almost a decade as it truly believed in gender equality.

They said the company was the only one in Pakistan to be EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) Certified and was the founding member of the Male Champions of Change, Pakistan chapter.

The chief guest on the occasion was First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, the guest list included accomplished women from all walks of life who graced the occasion with their collective presence. The keynote speakers were Ms Naima Ansari, who has been part of the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ayla Majeed, the first Muslim, South Asian, Pakistani woman in the role of vice-president of the ACCA and Kashmala Khan, the former Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, shared their experiences with the audience.

Begum Samina also spoke about the efforts that the government has been making for gender parity through different initiatives and emphasized the importance of providing women with an inclusive and fair working environment, regardless of the field they choose.