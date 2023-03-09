Islamabad: On the International Women’s Day, HR Metrics conducts Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) annual awards 2023. According to a statement issued here today, 46 Pakistani organisation have won annual GDEIB awards 2023 through a merit-based scoring process, says a press release.

Akif Saeed, chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan presented GDEIB Awards winner companies. In a statement he said, “The GDEIB provides a comprehensive framework for organisations to develop strategies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and measure their progress towards achieving these goals. I would like to commend the winner companies for their outstanding commitment and achievements in managing diversity and fostering inclusion for sustainable financial and social performance”.

On the occasion, Elizabeth Sunday, consular chief, US Consulate; Muhammad Aurangzeb, president HBL; Ghias Khan; Maheen Rahman; Moneeza Butt; Fatima Asad-Said; Mimi Bangash and Zahid Mubarik, CEO, HR Metrics highlighted the importance of global diversity, equity & inclusion benchmarks and its impact on better corporate culture and sustainable financial and social performances and betterment.

Jury for GDEIB Awards comprised of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Former Board Chair The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, Karen Francis PhD. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan, Dr. Jawad Syed, Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at LUMS and Zahid Mubarik, CEO, HR Metrics.

Awards were assessed on merit-based scoring method including best practice, progressive, proactive, reactive, and inactive.