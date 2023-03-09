JI women rally advocates gender equality

Islamabad: Women leaders from the Jamaat-i-Islami Women's Wing took out a rally here on Wednesday advocating gender equality and women's rights.

Led by secretary general of the wing Tehmeena Saeed, the rally highlighted concerns regarding the safety and dignity of women in the country. "Our society has lost its way and thus, becoming focused on upholding traditions and norms that harm women," she said. The participants said despite legislation by parliament, women's lives were not secure, and many struggle to make ends meet.

Deputy secretary general Sakina Shahid said the teachings of Islam provided a model for society that was based on respect for women and their rights. The other speakers, including Senator Dr. Kouser Firdous, Nuzhat Bhatti, Zeba Khalid, and Ruqaiya Ghazanfar, urged the government to take concrete steps to protect women's rights and provide them with equal opportunities.

They highlighted the widespread support for the cause of women's rights across the country. The women leaders vowed to continue their fight for gender equality and women's rights. They called for society to recognize the importance of empowering women and creating a safe and secure environment for them to thrive.