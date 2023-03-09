Islam grants women complete rights: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasised the importance of respecting women in all roles within society. He noted that women are granted complete rights in Islam, and these rights are unparalleled in the West.

In his message released on Wednesday, the CM highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who advised treating women with kindness. He also cited the life of Hazrat Fatima (RA), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), as the best model for women.

The CM went on to recognise the contributions of great women such as Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Maryam Mukhtar, Arfa Karim, Malala Yousafzai, and Asma Jahangir, who served as role models for all. He noted that Pakistani women are making significant strides in various fields, including science, politics, art, and sports, and that their progress is crucial for the country's development.

He stressed that achieving gender equality and justice was essential for sustainable development and that the government was committed to ensuring equal opportunities and a favourable environment for women in all sectors. The CM also expressed the government's priority of protecting women from social inequality and paid tribute to their valuable services to society. He reiterated his commitment to upholding women's rights on International Women's Day.

MEETS GOVERNOR: Caretaker chief minister visited the Governor House and had a meeting with Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman to discuss the current situation.

BUSINESS COMMUNITY: Caretaker chief minister assured the business community of his prompt attention to their problems and pledged to do whatever possible to support industrialists and businessmen in the province.

He said this in the first meeting of Punjab chambers of commerce coordination committee held here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by representatives of all chambers of commerce and industries in the province, who had the opportunity to voice their concerns and present proposals for promoting agro-based industries, information technology, and industrial processes. The chief minister assured the business community of his prompt attention to their problems and pledged to do whatever possible to support industrialists and businessmen in the province. He also announced that liaison committees would be formed between industrialists and the police and that consultation with the business community would be continued in the future.

FELICITATES HINDU COMMUNITY: Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his warm greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi festival.

In his message, the CM expressed his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and well-being of the Hindu community residing in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. Holi is widely celebrated as the festival of colours, which signifies love and affection, and provides a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, he added. The CM urged the people to embrace the spirit of love and harmony, which is especially important in today's world, where society is plagued by hatred and bitterness.