Women’s role in country’s growth vital: Amir

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has said that the role of women in making Pakistan a dignified country is of key importance.

In his statement on International Women’s Day, the minister said that a sketch of woman has been represented in the Punjab Culture Day logo. He said, ‘On this day, I pay tribute to women for their struggle to achieve solidarity, equality and rights.’ He said that the development of society was impossible without the constructive role of women. Various programmes are being implemented to give women access to technology and digital literacy activities, the minister added. The government’s priority is to empower women socio-economically. The role of women in society and the evolution of human civilisation has a significant place, he concluded.