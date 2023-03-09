JI women demand rights given by Islam

LAHORE: Jamaat-I-Islami Women Wing observed the World Women’s Day across the country with the resolve to ensure all the rights given to women by Allah and His Messenger (PBUH) and to counter the western agenda of exploiting women by making them to compete the stronger gender by assuming the role of men under a western conspiracy to destroy Muslim family system.

In Lahore, JI women took out a large rally on Wednesday from Nasser Bagh to Kachehri Chowk, led by JI secretary general Amir-ul-Azeem, raising slogans and holding banners demanding that women be given rights assured in Islam like inheritance share, banning dowry to facilitate marriages, checking exploitation at workplaces, harassment and other evil customs, including wani and victimisation. Addressing the charged participants, Amir-ul-Azeem said JI has always been the torch-bearer and protector of women's rights as enshrined by Islam, and to counter the western conspiracy of exploiting women in the catchy slogans of freedoms and equalities with men, for using them as show piece to earn huge profits.