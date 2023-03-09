 
March 09, 2023
Youth hit to death

By Our Correspondent
March 09, 2023

LAHORE: An 18-year-old youth died and another injured in a collision between a bike and a truck near Thokhar Niaz Baig. The victim was identified as Adeel.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,169 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, four people died, whereas 1,271 injured.

