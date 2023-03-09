LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir participated as a special guest in an event organised at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College regarding International Women's Day.

The event titled 'Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality' was organised with the support of Women Development Department Punjab, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women and Directorate of Women Development. Director Development and Finance Nazia Parveen also participated in it.

Addressing the event, Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that development and prosperity of the country is not possible without women's education and economic self-sufficiency.

He said that despite all the problems, there are ample opportunities for women to progress and advance in the country and today women are not only present in every field of life but they have also proved their capabilities.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the awareness of women's rights has gradually awakened in the country and they have got an opportunity to play their role in the country's economy. He said that women have proved their talent in every field, including medical, engineering, digital technology, civil service, business and industry.

Director Development and Finance Nazia Parveen said that all the students should be taught some skills during college so that they don't have to look for a job immediately after graduation but they can earn their jobs online.

Secretary Women Development Punjab Samira Samad said that since the pandemic COVID, the use of digital technologies has increased rapidly globally and it is now being used for work and learning in addition to entertainment.