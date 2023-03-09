LAHORE: Dr Ammara Farooq Malik, the Founding Principal Attorney of AFMalik Law, has been elected as the Chair of the Asia Pacific Board of the Global Alliance of Impact Lawyers for the term March 2023- March 2024.

The Global Alliance of Impact Lawyers (GAIL) is a community of legal leaders who are using the practice of law to have a positive impact on people and the planet, and to accelerate the just transition.