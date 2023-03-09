LAHORE: Dr Ammara Farooq Malik, the Founding Principal Attorney of AFMalik Law, has been elected as the Chair of the Asia Pacific Board of the Global Alliance of Impact Lawyers for the term March 2023- March 2024.
The Global Alliance of Impact Lawyers (GAIL) is a community of legal leaders who are using the practice of law to have a positive impact on people and the planet, and to accelerate the just transition.
LAHORE: An awareness walk was organised on International Women's Day under the auspices of Punjab University...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasised the importance of respecting women in all roles within...
LAHORE: Punjab University School of Biological Sciences organised the closing ceremony of the three-day international...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has said that the role of women in making Pakistan a...
LAHORE: Jamaat-I-Islami Women Wing observed the World Women’s Day across the country with the resolve to ensure all...
LAHORE: An 18-year-old youth died and another injured in a collision between a bike and a truck near Thokhar Niaz...
Comments