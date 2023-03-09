Female polio workers assured of solution to their problems

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal has assured that health department was aware of problems faced by female polio workers and was striving to resolve them.

He made the assurance at a ceremony organised to celebrate Women’s Day at the Director General Health Services Office. The DGHS, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, and polio eradication partners also participated.

“The polio programme is observing the day to thank its female polio workers who work hard in very difficult areas to eradicate polio from Pakistan”, underlined the head of the polio programme.

“More than 80 per cent of polio teams in Punjab have at least one female team member. But their strength in numbers is not the only reason why women are crucial to polio eradication efforts. They are, in fact, behavioural change agents”, reiterated the EOC coordinator, lauding the efforts of female polio workers.

“It is because of them that programme is able to reach and access every child inside houses. Without their participation it would not be possible to rid Pakistan of polio”, acknowledged the EOC Coordinator. The head of the polio programme reiterated that health department was looking to improve the working environment and salary structure of polio workers.

He assured the female polio workers that a number of initiatives were under consideration which were solely dedicated to improving their work environment. “Punjab has recently wrapped up consultative workshops with female frontline workers. The workshops were held to facilitate in-depth discussion on the key barriers faced by them and design solutions to address these challenges. The health department will ensure that polio workers especially female workers are treated with respect and dignity”, he underscored. Later, Punjab EOC Coordinator Khizer Afzaal awarded certificates to female polio workers in recognition of their services on the occasion of International Women’s Day.