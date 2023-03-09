POA workshop on good governance

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) held an educational workshop here at the Beach Luxury Hotel on Wednesday.
The main aim of the event was to deliberate upon good governance practices in sports organisations. The workshop aimed to disseminate the IOC’s basic universal principles of good governance that provide the minimum standards of governance to be adopted by the constituents of the Olympic Movement.
POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan emphasised the importance of implementing good governance practices at all tiers of sports organisations.
SOA chairman Dr Junaid Ali Shah commended the initiative of the POA to organise the workshop.
KARACHI: All teams arrived here on Wednesday and the Chairman KPT 40th Men and 4th Women National Boxing Championship...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Omar Khalid Hussain made an impressive debut in the Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship at the...
JOHANNESBURG: Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first...
LONDON: Andy Murray has said he will “not be going nuts” if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to feature...
KARACHI: Quite unsurprisingly, the recent celebrity wedding of TV star Ushna Shah and professional golfer Hamza Amin...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed PFF Normalisation Committee is negotiating with different nations in order to secure an...
Comments