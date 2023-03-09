POA workshop on good governance

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) held an educational workshop here at the Beach Luxury Hotel on Wednesday.

The main aim of the event was to deliberate upon good governance practices in sports organisations. The workshop aimed to disseminate the IOC’s basic universal principles of good governance that provide the minimum standards of governance to be adopted by the constituents of the Olympic Movement.

POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan emphasised the importance of implementing good governance practices at all tiers of sports organisations.

SOA chairman Dr Junaid Ali Shah commended the initiative of the POA to organise the workshop.