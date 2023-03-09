Yousuf likely to be head coach for Afghanistan series

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf is likely to be appointed as the interim coach of the national team for the T20I series against Afghanistan.
Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is negotiating with the former coach Mickey Arthur for the head coach position, an agreement has yet to be finalised.
A proposal to act as a consultant to the team on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire has also been discussed by PCB due to Arthur’s contract with Derbyshire.
It should be noted that the contracts of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Shaun Tait expired in February, making the New Zealand series their final assignment.
Previously, under the Ramiz Raja-led administration, Yousuf’s appointment -- who had been the team’s batting coach -- was decided on a series-by-series basis.
He works as the batting coach at the National High Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore on a full-time basis.
The two neighbouring nations will play each other on March 25, 27, and 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
KARACHI: All teams arrived here on Wednesday and the Chairman KPT 40th Men and 4th Women National Boxing Championship...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Omar Khalid Hussain made an impressive debut in the Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship at the...
JOHANNESBURG: Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first...
LONDON: Andy Murray has said he will “not be going nuts” if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to feature...
KARACHI: Quite unsurprisingly, the recent celebrity wedding of TV star Ushna Shah and professional golfer Hamza Amin...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed PFF Normalisation Committee is negotiating with different nations in order to secure an...
Comments