Nida, Laura guide Super Women to win over Amazons

RAWALPINDI: World’s premier batter Laura Wolvaardt and experienced Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar powered Super Women to an easy eight-wicket victory against Amazons in the first of the three matches of the women’s league curtain-raiser here at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

South Africa’s Wolvaardt (53 not out) and Nida Dar (3-25) with the ball and (23 not out) with the bat were the highlights of the Super Women show as they achieved the 132-run target with more than four overs and eight wickets to spare.

Wolvaardt belted a six to reach her half-century and also take her side home. Her 36-ball knock also included six fours, while Nida scored almost run-a-ball 23 with a four.

In pursuit of a 133-run target, opener Muneeba Ali and Chamari Athapaththu put on 39 runs for the first-wicket before the latter departed after scoring a rapid 23 off 13 balls with four fours and a six. Muneeba then added 31 runs for the second wicket with Wolvaardt before joining Athapaththu in the dressing room after scoring a 27-ball 33. Nashra Sundhu and Anam Amin took a wicket each, conceding 18 and 23 runs, respectively.

Earlier Amazons, while electing to bat first, were off to a flying start of 46 in 5.3 overs before they lost their way and ended up at 132-9 -- thanks to a 35-ball 38 by top-scorer Aliya Riaz.

The Pakistan all-rounder hit three fours and a six before she was smartly run out by Chamari Athapaththu from extra cover when the Sri Lanka captain had one stump to aim at.

England duo of Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt equally struck eight fours as they matched each other stroke by stroke. The partnership ended when Beaumont’s 18-ball 24 innings was curtailed by Syeda Masooma Zahra. Three balls later, Wyatt fell to a good reflex action catch by Sadia Iqbal off Nida Dar as Amazons slipped from 46-0 to 49-2.

The dismissal of the two openers opened floodgates from both the ends as the Amazons failed to overcome disciplined as well as accurate bowling by Super Women and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Maia Bouchier (18 off 15) and Fatima Sana (13 off 10) were the only middle-order batters who helped their side reach 132-9.

For Super Women, Nida was as effective, economical and successful as ever when she returned with 3-25, while Tuba Hasan also impressed with figures of 2-18. Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani and Lea Tahuhu picked up one wicket apiece.

The second match of the series will be played tomorrow (Friday) at 2pm. The women’s match will be followed by Zalmi- Sultans fixture in the PSL at 7pm.

Scores in brief: Super Women beat Amazons by eight wickets: Amazons 132-9 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 38, Tammy Beaumont 24, Danni Wyatt 22, Maia Bouchier 18, Fatima Sana 13; Nida Dar 3-25, Tuba Hassan 2-18). Super Women 138-2 in 15.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 53 not out, Muneeba Ali 33, Nida Dar 23 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 23). Player of the match: Nida Dar .