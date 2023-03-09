Right to housing

Home where you can relax and spend the most time. It doesn't matter whether it's small or big. Which is why demolishing someone's home – a building or a hut – without any notice to people is a serious issue and needs to be addressed urgently. The lack of communication between government and citizens has resulted in many people losing their homes. A few days ago my house help looked very worried, so I asked her what had happened. She said some officials from the government had demolished her hut and left, and she doesn't know where to go with her children. She lives near Pehlwan Goth, Karachi. The same thing happened back in 2021 where Nasla Tower was ordered to be demolished. People who put everything into buying an apartment in this building lost everything. As a citizen my question is that when these huts and buildings were being constructed, where were the government officials then? For those people who have the privilege of an education, they must check the documents of any building or home they are investing in. have it checked by the government. As for the government, it should take action against those officials who had initially allowed these constructions – instead of just demolishing people's homes.

Maham Aslam

Karachi