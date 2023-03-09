Let the women speak

This refers to the editorial ‘Women's day’ (March 8). As the editorial rightly put, what we need is an intersectional movement for the rights of women. It is alarming to see just how much hatred there is for any woman who dares to raise a voice for her rights. When women’s voices are shut down on the pretext of respectability politics, there is little hope that any of their demands will ever be deemed important enough by those that claim to be guardians of ‘honour’, ‘culture’ and ‘tradition’.
Over the past few years, increasing incel behaviour in the country has been propped up by a regressive social media space that sensationalizes events such as the Aurat march – catering to the basest of sentiments against women and their rights. Is it not time we at least allowed this country’s women to tell us what they want instead of telling them what they should want?
Minerva Khan
Lahore
Home where you can relax and spend the most time. It doesn't matter whether it's small or big. Which is why...
This refers to the article, ‘Gaming out a default’ by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer has very well explained the...
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. In Punjab University, students from Sindh – including 30...
Given the resurgence of terrorism and the density of sensitive locations in Islamabad, it is understandable the...
Nepotism occurs frequently in both the public and private sectors of our country. Bias towards one’s relatives or...
Pollen allergy is a common problem in Islamabad, especially during the spring season when plants and trees start...
Comments