Let the women speak

This refers to the editorial ‘Women's day’ (March 8). As the editorial rightly put, what we need is an intersectional movement for the rights of women. It is alarming to see just how much hatred there is for any woman who dares to raise a voice for her rights. When women’s voices are shut down on the pretext of respectability politics, there is little hope that any of their demands will ever be deemed important enough by those that claim to be guardians of ‘honour’, ‘culture’ and ‘tradition’.

Over the past few years, increasing incel behaviour in the country has been propped up by a regressive social media space that sensationalizes events such as the Aurat march – catering to the basest of sentiments against women and their rights. Is it not time we at least allowed this country’s women to tell us what they want instead of telling them what they should want?

Minerva Khan

Lahore