Course correction

This refers to the article, ‘Gaming out a default’ (March 5) by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer has very well explained the conundrum our economy faces. But he does leave room for some optimism. If the government still chooses to correct the course we’re on, we may still have a chance to avoid doomsday in the long term.

One hopes someone in the government is listening, although judging by the last few months that seems to be wishful thinking.

Shahjahan Shaafi

Lahore