Course correction

This refers to the article, ‘Gaming out a default’ (March 5) by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer has very well explained the conundrum our economy faces. But he does leave room for some optimism. If the government still chooses to correct the course we’re on, we may still have a chance to avoid doomsday in the long term.
One hopes someone in the government is listening, although judging by the last few months that seems to be wishful thinking.
Shahjahan Shaafi
Lahore
Home where you can relax and spend the most time. It doesn't matter whether it's small or big. Which is why...
This refers to the editorial ‘Women's day’ . As the editorial rightly put, what we need is an intersectional...
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. In Punjab University, students from Sindh – including 30...
Given the resurgence of terrorism and the density of sensitive locations in Islamabad, it is understandable the...
Nepotism occurs frequently in both the public and private sectors of our country. Bias towards one’s relatives or...
Pollen allergy is a common problem in Islamabad, especially during the spring season when plants and trees start...
Comments