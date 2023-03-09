Colours of diversity

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. In Punjab University, students from Sindh – including 30 students of the Hindu community – are studying and have formed an educational organization; these students organized a Holi event in the university. During their celebrations, they were attacked by members of the IJT. The irony is that, per some reports, when the students went to record a peaceful protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office, they were attacked by the security guards of the university.
The videos of the incident went viral, and the incident has been widely condemned by civil society, politicians and educationists. Celebrating religious festivals is the inalienable right of every citizen of Pakistan, as per the constitution of Pakistan, and any effort to sabotage that right is wrong. The authorities concerned must look into this matter and initiate an inquiry. Those responsible must be brought to the book and punished so that an environment of peace, prosperity and interfaith harmony may prevail in educational institutions.
Ali Muhammad Khan
Sukkur
